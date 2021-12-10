Paul Anderson.

Melton Town are preparing to face league leaders Long Eaton - aiming to be the first side to beat them in the United Counties League Premier Division North this season.

The visitors hold an eight-point lead over second-place Gresley Rovers going into the weekend’s contest at Sign Right Park, having won 15 and drawn two of their 17 games to date.

But Melton - currently seventh in the standings - know they have the ability to pose a stern threat to that unbeaten record after picking up six points from their last two home matches - doing so in devastating fashion.

Town thrashed Eastwood 5-0 on Tuesday night, following on from the weekend’s 4-0 success against Deeping Rangers.

However, despite their fine form, winger Paul Anderson is expecting a tough test against Long Eaton.

He said: “We lost 3-0 to them at their place. They’re very organised, a good team. So we have to make sure we’re ready for that.

“We’ll make sure we’re right and ready for Saturday.”

Anderson was on target in Saturday’s victory over Deeping, the club’s first win at the Sports Village since their homecoming last month.

“We wanted to put it right (after two home defeats to Newark and Skegness Town), especially coming up here with this fantastic facility.

“We’ve managed to put it right and hopefully we can make this a bit of a fortress.

“We’re desperate to come here and play every week now.

“It’s great (at home). We had an amazing opening evening, just a shame about the result.

“We’ve shown what we can do and played some great football at times.”

Tyreace Palmer scored an eight-minute hat-trick while Ryan Calver and Zak Munton were also on target against Eastwood in the midweek mauling.

Tom Manship, Owen Storey, Anderson and Palmer were the matchwinners against Deeping.

Melton have added to their squad with Henry Eze and Ashaiah Fearon making debuts on Saturday.