Holwell Sports up to eighth after Burton Park Wanderers win

Holwell Sports climbed into the top eight of United Counties League Division One as their bid to claim a place in next season’s FA Cup gathered pace.

Another wet weekend defeated even Holwell’s impressively robust pitch on Saturday for the scheduled visit of Saffron Dynamo, but they did not let it affect their momentum.

Mo Matangi marked his return with a goal EMN-200403-121308002

And a 2-1 win at Burton Park Wanderers on Tuesday evening took their unbeaten start to 2020 into March, moving them up to eighth, and within three points of sixth-placed Irchester.

Neil Miller’s side lost six of their first eight away league matches this season, but have carried their home form on the road in recent months.

A resilient first half from the visitors saw the sides go into the half-time beak goalless.

But Holwell raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to Harry Allcock’s 10th of the season and a goal from the returning Mo Matangi on his first appearance of the season.

Burton Park pulled a goal back, but Sports held on for their third successive away win which extended their superb unbeaten league run to eight matches, and makes it 20 points from a possible 24.

Next obstacle in Holwell’s path is a home clash on Saturday with out-of-sorts Birstall who go into the match on the back of six straight defeats. Kick-off 3pm.

Miller’s side will be looking to complete the double over their Leicestershire rivals after Luke Peberdy’s goal earned a 1-0 win back in October, a result which sparked an upturn in Holwell’s fortunes.

Then on Tuesday, Sports will attempt to play Saffron once more in a rearranged away trip (kick-off 7.45pm).

Saffron have been hit harder than anyone by postponements and have played just twice in a month, but that did include a 6-0 thumping of basement side Lutterworth Athletic on Tuesday.