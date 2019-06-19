Holwell Sports unveil new coaching set-up as training begins

With last season still fresh in the memory, Holwell Sports FC begin their countdown to the new campaign tomorrow (Thursday).

First team manager Neil Miller is holding an open training session from 7pm, at Egerton Park, in Melton, where potential new recruits with step six experience are invited to join the current squad members.

While new player signings have yet to be confirmed, as is customary at this point in summer, the Asfordby Hill club have moved quickly to expand their backroom team.

“We have tried to work as hard as possible, literally since the last football of the season was kicked,” said Miller.

“I’ve had some positive conversations and my philosophy hasn’t changed – I want to make the club strong from the bottom up.”

With Steve Hendey stepping down at the end of last season, his place as club coach has been filled by Gary Taylor who Holwell hope will bring his experience of professional clubs to developing their younger talents.

Taylor, an FA level 3 coach has worked with the youth set-ups at Football League level with Nottingham Forest, Chesterfield and Lincoln City.

While former Holwell stopper Richard Cragg remains as Miller’s assistant, Matt George moves up from reserves manager to become goalkeeping coach for the first team.

Former Asfordby FC and Bottesford manager Jon Allsop completes the switch-around as he returns to Holwell for a second spell as reserve team manager.

He will be assisted by former Bottesford FC coach Joe Lee as the pair aim to lift the team away from the Senior League doldrums.

Pre-season fixtures are also just around the corner and begin on Saturday, July 6 with a trip to Oakham United.

Miller added: “As a club we have stabilised ourselves really well and we are just making sure we get some strength in depth for next season.

“I want to get the right people in, those who are 110 per cent committed from the word go.

“The lads I’m chasing will have had interest from other clubs so my job is to sell the club in the best way possible.”

The club is also looking to appoint a new matchday physio for the forthcoming season.

If interested in the position, or joining as a player, call Neil Miller for more details on 07986 613461.