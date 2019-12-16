Holwell Sports’ unlikely comeback falls short at Blackstones

Holwell Sports boss Neil Miller said his side were flattered by Saturday’s scoreline as a late fightback almost nicked an unlikely draw at Blackstones.

The visitors headed to Stamford on a good run of one defeat in eight league matches, but found themselves 3-0 down after 54 minutes before Aidan Black pulled two goals back in the final 10 minutes.

“It was absolutely the right result,” Miller said. “If anything the scoreline flattered us.

“We knew going into the game that Blackos had two or three missing so it was a perfect time to play them, but for one reason or another, apart from the first 15 minutes and last 20 minutes, we didn’t play how we have done over the last four or five weeks.”

Holwell started well, with their tempo causing the hosts a few problems, but none clear-cut and Blackstones were allowed to regroup and take control.

Lewis Morley put Blackstones ahead just after the half-hour mark, and Josh Edmondson made it two a minute before half-time.

“In all honesty, it could have been three or four at half-time as we struggled with the width and pace Blackstones had to offer, and in return we looked one-dimensional and sloppy.

“After some honest and open chats I thought we looked better in the second half, but that was most probably only down to the hosts taking their foot off the gas after adding a third.”

It was Edmondson who looked to have put the game beyond the visitors nine minutes into the second half.

Holwell mounted a late fightback with Black making it 3-1 with 10 minutes remaining and then giving real hope five minutes later with his ninth of the season.

But the home side held out to move back up into fourth place in United Counties League Division One, while Holwell slipped two places to 13th.

Miller said: “We used our width much better, but it also left myself and my management team wondering why we hadn’t offered more of this in the previous 70-plus minutes.

“There’s nothing to be angry about, the best team won and sometimes you have a bad day at the office, it’s life, we deal with it.

“The lads have been great over the last 10 weeks, they are gutted about how they performed so I don’t need to kick them while they are down.”

Holwell hope to play their re-arranged derby match at Melton Town on Tuesday (ko 7.45m) before their final match before Christmas on Saturday when they entertain eighth-placed Harrowby United (kick-off 3pm).

Holwell: B. Challis, D. Hazeldine, I. Bitmead, R. Dunlop, S. Smith, A. Gaughan, L. Nicholson, A. Black, G. Coser, H. Allcock, K. Reek. Subs: J. Clark, S. Lambie, S. Logan.