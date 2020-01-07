Holwell Sports show appetite for more in comfortable win

Holwell Sports made a bright start to the new year as Aidan Black’s double helped them dispatch basement side Lutterworth at Welby Road on Saturday.

Sports had been out of action for almost two-and-a-half weeks after postponements and without a win since December 7 following back-to-back defeats at promotion challengers Melton and Blackstones.

On-loan Kyle Reek made his second home debut for Holwell EMN-200701-095945002

But Neil Miller’s side took advantage of a home fixture against Division One’s bottom side, winning 4-0 to stay 12th, five points off the top 10.

“It had been a while since our last game and we were all keen to get back to winning ways,” said Miller.

“It was key we got back to playing how we know we can, on the front foot with a higher squeeze and higher tempo.

“I felt from the first whistle the result was never in doubt.

“We were strong and committed to every first and second ball, we moved the ball well and though we only went in at half-time two-up, it could and should have been four or five.”

Kyle Reek got the ball rolling as he flicked in Aaron Black’s cross after only two minutes.

Wonder saves from Lutterworth’s keeper denied Harry Allcock and Aidan Black, while the hosts had two goals chalked off for offside.

It took until the half-hour mark to extend the lead when Black netted after a goalmouth scramble.

Lutterworth tried to play with width down Holwell’s left-hand side, but their attempts were snuffed out, and it was Holwell who continue to create chances, while strong penalty shouts were waved away on the stroke of half-time.

It was more of the same after the break as the home side upped their tempo and tightened the press, with full-backs Kyle Reek and George Coser finding space to thread passes between the lines.

Holwell were a constant threat, and could have comfortably had more than the two further strikes they added.

Black got his second of the game, to move him into double figures for the season, with a 20-yard thunderbolt before Stan Logan wrapped up the scoring by breaking the offside trap and poking a shot past the onrushing keeper.

More big chances came and went, most notably for the unlucky Allcock and substitute Tom Figura.

Holwell were perhaps fortunate to end with 11 men when a reckless tackle received only a yellow card in a feisty final 10 minutes.

But despite a few counter-attacks from the visitors, Holwell kept a clean sheet and extended their unbeaten home run to eight matches.

“It was a professional job, well executed,” added Miller.

“A sign of a good hungry team is when you come in at half-time and full-time slightly disappointed you didn’t score more.”

“Lutterworth have a very young team with two old heads trying to steady the ship and guide these youngsters through life in the UCL.

“It’s not easy for them, but I truly believe they will get their rewards if they stay persistent and keep believing.”

Holwell face two games in four days as they follow Saturday’s trip to Whittlesey (ko 3pm) with a midweek assignment at Saffron Dynamo on Tuesday (ko 7.45pm).

Holwell: B. Challis, G. Coser, I. Bitmead, R. Dunlop, K. Reek, D. Hazeldine, L. Peberby, S. Logan, Aaron Black, Aidan Black, H. Allcock. Subs: T. Figura, S. Lambie, S. Smith.