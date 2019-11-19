Holwell Sports set for Raunds test after washout

Holwell Sports were denied the chance to return to winning ways on Saturday when their match at Saffron Dynamo fell victim to another waterlogged pitch.

Sport were beaten for the first time in seven United Counties League matches the weekend before and Neil Miller would have been looking for a swift response.

This weekend Holwell are back at home when they host Raunds Town, who are in the same tightly-packed mid-table cluster in Division One, with the teams separated by two points and three places.

Saturday’s kick-off at Welby Road is 3pm.