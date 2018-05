Have your say

Holwell Sports will end their season in knockout action and with a chance for silverware.

Sports will play Radford in the semi-finals of the East Midlands Counties League Cup on Tuesday after the date was confirmed last week.

The tie will take place at Clifton All Whites FC (kick-off 7.45pm).

The final has been scheduled for Bank Holiday Monday, May 28 at Eastwood CFC (ko 7.45pm).

Holwell wrapped up their league programme last night (Wednesday) at home to Arnold Town.