Holwell Sports Res host Highfield in Senior League opener

The Leicestershire senior League returns this weekend as Holwell Sports Reserves kick off their first game under returning manager Jon Allsop.

The Reserves host Highfield Rangers at Welby Road in a Division One clash, looking to improve on last season when they finished bottom of the division with just one win from 24 games.

They warmed up for their league bow with a 1-0 win over Nottinghamshire side Aslockton and Orston on Tuesday evening.

Kick-off on Saturday is 3pm.

Asfordby FC, who retained their Premier Division status despite finishing in the bottom three last season, don’t begin their league campaign until Saturday, August 31 when they travel to Barlestone St Giles.

But their season will begin with a knockout tie on Tuesday, August 27, when they head to Rothley Imperial in the first round of the Beacon Hill League Cup (ko 6.30pm).

Cottesmore AFC kick off their Premier Division season this Saturday at Barlestone.