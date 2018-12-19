Holwell Sports push in-form Harrowby all the way

Holwell Sports gave in-form Harrowby United a scare on Tuesday night as they came close to grabbing a comeback draw.

United had inflicted only a second defeat of the season on second-placed Lutterworth on Saturday, and quickly raced into a 2-0 lead as Holwell were punished for another slow start.

Mansfield Town Academy player Kieran Lane impressed on his debut at left-back, as did former Asfordby striker Junior Gaskin who scrambled a goal back for the visitors soon after coming on as a second-half sub.

The Arrows looked like they had done enough when they added a third with 15 minutes to go, but Holwell showed encouraging spirit and wouldn’t lie down.

After Tom Harris pounced from another goalmouth scramble to make it 3-2, Sports twice went close to completing the comeback.

Boss Neil Miller said: “A huge cheer went up at the final whistle. They were so relieved to get the win it was unreal.

“Last night was the first time I felt it was my, Rich and Pete’s team. It was not Andy’s team or Webbo’s team; it was our team in the way we want to play.”