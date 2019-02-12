Holwell Sports pegged back by Aylestone in 10-goal thriller

Holwell Sports and Aylestone Park served up a goal fest as they shared the spoils in a 10-goal thriller at Welby Road on Saturday.

Aylestone started well, but wasted a couple of good opportunities with poor deliveries from promising positions.

Michael Stevenson heads Holwell in front with his second goal in a dramatic finale EMN-191202-095003002

Holwell began to find their rhythm with Mike Hendey pulling the strings in midfield and Tom Hill doing likewise for the visitors.

And Hendey wad the architect of the opening goal after 11 minutes, slipping a lovely pass between Mintus and Wormleighton to put Ambrose through on goal, and Holwell’s top scorer calmly rounded Holyoak to score.

Things got even better just a few minutes later when Ambrose got clear again and rounded the keeper Holyoak who had to bring him down.

Ambrose sent Holyoak the wrong way with the penalty to double the lead, but the keeper was perhaps fortunate to receive just a yellow card for the offence.

Holwell missed a glorious chance to make it 3-0 as they continued to dominate, and Aylestone made them pay for it when a swift counter-attack led to a penalty when Chadawaywas brought down.

Davoile converted from the spot, and buoyed by the goal, the visitors were soon level when the referee spotted an infringement and Davoile gratefully accepted the chance to equalise.

With Holwell reeling from the setbacks they then composed themselves.

Both sides created a couple of openings with Challis denying Beeby and Chadaway with two smart saves, while Mintus made a couple of timely interceptions when Harris and Matt Hendey were waiting on far post tap-ins.

But just before half-time Aylestone completed the turnaround when Hill found Muganda who squared for Beeby to fire park in front.

Ambrose was forced off with illness at half-time, and within five minutes of the restart, Holwell had a mountain to climb when Beeby put the visitors 4-2 up.

Aylestone were now the dominant team, with Challis making a brilliant save to prevent a fifth. The stop would prove crucial.

Park then handed Holwell a lifeline when O’Grady dispossessed keeper Holyoak as he dallied on the ball and rolled the ball into an empty net.

The goals continued to flow and Holwell were back on the offensive and back on level terms on the hour when Holyoak brought down Harris to concede a second penalty of the afternoon and his second yellow card.

Substitute keeper Clamp’s first job was to pick the ball out the back of the net as Stevenson calmly slotted the spot-kick.

With 15 minutes still remaining, Holwell pushed forward for a winner and came within a whisker when Matt Hendey beat Phillips and delivered a superb cross which Stevenson came within a stud’s-length of converting.

And with time running out, the pair combined again when Matt Hendey delivered a pinpoint cross for Stevenson to plant a firm header past Champ and complete Holwell’s comeback.

But, frustratingly for the home supporters, the excitement didn’t end there.

The 10 men of Aylestone refused to lie down and caught Holwell on the break deep into injury time.

Muganda broke clear before squaring to Poultney whose shot went in off the bar to level and round off a crazy, but entertaining afternoon for the neutrals.

Holwell: Challis, Hazeldine, Dunlop, Bitmead, Lane, O’Grady, Mike Hendey, Matt Hendey, Harris, Stevenson, Ambrose. Holwell: Tamuko Nyoni, Foster.