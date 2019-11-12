Holwell Sports pay the penalty as unbeaten UCL run ends

Have your say

A missed penalty cost Holwell Sports the chance to extend their six-match league unbeaten run at Irchester United on Saturday.

Neil Miller’s side eventually fell to a late winner as they went down 3-2 at promotion-chasing opponents who moved up to fourth in United Counties League Division One.

Despite the recent deluges, the match survived, although both sides faced an understandably heavy pitch at Alfred Street.

Holwell went into the match buoyed by four wins from their previous six league outings and started brightly.

They went ahead inside five minutes when Harry Allcock found himself free to head in his sixth goal in just eight appearances since joining the club last month.

The visitors stayed on top, but Irchester gradually got back into the game and created good chances of their own, having a penalty appeal waved away after some grappling at a corner.

In contrast to the first half, Holwell made a disastrous start to the second.

Irchester levelled just a minute after the break through James Ball’s neat finish following a goalmouth scramble.

And Sports suddenly found themselves behind on 53 minutes when Adam Randall teed up Ty Clark to head home.

But just two minutes later the all-action start to the second half continued as a goalkeeping error allowed Aaron Black to level matters at 2-2.

The game looked to have turned on its head once more soon after when a rash tackle saw Holwell awarded a penalty.

But the visitors let Irchester off the hook and the spot-kick was smashed against the bar.

And they paid a heavy price as Clark capitalised on the let-off to score his second of the game and restore Irchester’s lead nine minutes from time.

Both sides missed their share of chances, while Holwell had a decent shout for a second penalty turned down in a frantic finale.

While both managers agreed a draw may have been the fair result, Holwell will look to regroup and begin another positive run this weekend when they head to Saffron Dynamo.

The defeat left Holwell 11th, a place and a point above Saturday’s opponents. Kick-off is 3pm.