Holwell Sports make statement with big St Andrew’s win

Holwell Sports manager Neil Miller believes his side have made a statement of intent after his side thrashed St Andrew’s 4-0 on Saturday.

The Saints began the day seventh in United Counties League Division One after a good start to 2020.

Aaron Black took his tally for the season to six with a quickfire double. Picture: Phil James EMN-200120-090236002

But it was Holwell who completed a third successive 4-0 home win to continue their unbeaten start to the new year.

David Hazeldine’s early goal gave the hosts a slender half-time advantage before a quickfire double from Aaron Black and a Harry Allcock strike just past the hour wrapped up their best win of the season.

“Our points this season have all come from teams around or below us, so to put this performance in was a real statement maker for us,” said Miller.

“We executed our game plan to perfection.

Harry Allcock wrapped up one of Holwell's best wins of the season. Picture: Phil James EMN-200120-090247002

“From the off we looked hungry to play with pace and width and cause the visitors problems between the lines, winning the second balls really well in important areas and keeping a foothold on the opening encounters.”

In front of a decent crowd of 80 at Welby Road, Hazeldine lit the touch paper after just five minutes when he curled a fine shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

The hosts, buoyed by an nine-match unbeaten home run, continued their strong start, creating excellent chances to increase the lead in the opening half-hour.

But as the visitors began to have a bigger influence in the game, the home supporters began to fear the missed chances could be punished.

St Andrew’s posed a particular threat from set-pieces but Holwell keeper Ben Challis showed a safe pair of hands.

“Most mangers, including myself, would be keen to make the lads aware of how important it was to stay safe and controlled in the first 10 to 15 minutes of the second half when teams come back out looking to peg you back.

“But on this occasion I felt those first 10 to 15 minutes would be our time to put the game to bed, it was our window of opportunity.”

That opening 15 minutes indeed proved a turning point, as the home side had the game wrapped up with almost half-an-hour still to play thanks to two goals in four minutes.

Black finally gave Holwell a deserved second eight minutes after the break when he fired home unmarked from eight yards.

Just four minutes later, Holwell were almost home and hosed.

Great one-touch play between Aidan Black and Harry Allcock, fed Stan Logan who drove to the byline and drilled over a cross for Aaron Black, unmarked again, to tap into an almost empty net from three yards.

Andrews, to their credit, responded well, and had two penalty shouts waved away, one for a push in the box and the other for a high boot from Challis as he rushed out to clear from the oncoming striker.

Miller rested Luke Peberdy and Stewart Lambie, replacing them with substitutes Tom Figura and John Currall, but this didn’t affect Holwell’s momentum.

And with 10 minutes left, the hard-working Allcock wrapped up a great afternoon for the home supporters with the fourth of the day.

Holwell host another side with promotion aspirations on Tuesday when Harrowby visit for a 7.45pm kick-off.