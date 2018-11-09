Holwell Sports look to cure travel sickness on UCL return

Holwell Sports return to action after a blank weekend hoping to resume where they left off before their autumnal break.

Neil Miller’s side would not have wanted a fortnight on the sidelines, coming as it did on the back of their best result of the season – the 3-2 defeat of Birstall at Welby Road.

The new first team boss has won both of his opening home matches, but the sole away trip yielded a 6-2 hiding at second-bottom Huntingdon who themselves have shipped 13 goals since that rare win.

Miller and general manager Steve Hendey will want to put that right immediately when they travel to Northampton Sileby Rangers on Saturday.

It wil be no easy task against Rangers who have moved up to fifth in United Counties League Division One thanks to a four-match winning run.

Holwell sit 14th, but know a win at Fernie Fields could move them into the top 10. Kick-off is 3pm.