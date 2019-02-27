Holwell Sports look over their shoulders after defeat to resurgent Burton Park

Holwell Sports face a fight to the finish after defeat to relegation scrappers Burton Park left them just three points above the bottom three.

Neil Miller’s side went into the match on the back of three straight draws and with just en defeat ion their previous six matches, while a run of 11 successive defeats had sent Burton to the bottom.

Former Melton Town player Edi Appleton lobs an equaliser for Burton Park EMN-190226-190944002

But a new-look Park followed victory at Welby Road on Saturday with a midweek win to leave Holwell just a few points above the drop zone.

Holwell got off to a confident start with some enterprising and attacking football.

And after a couple of near-misses the hosts took the lead when Matt Hendey worked his way into a good position and got off a shot which took a deflection to leave keeper Clark flat-footed.

Burton, who have invested to overhaul their squad, slowly inched their way into the game and found themselves level when a speculative volley by Appleton looped over Challis and into the net.

Spurred on by the goal, the visitors were soon ahead when another moment of fortune went their way, as an apparent handball by Dasuit allowed him to set up Bell who fired past Challis.

The goal rocked Holwell and they made matters worse for themselves when they failed to clear their lines and Shadunke raced through to increase the lead to 3-1 before the break.

The second half saw Holwell enjoy the bulk of possession, but without carving out any clear chances, while Burton always carried a threat through the pace of Suoduks.

Peberdy went close with a header, but with time running out Zerroug completed a 4-1 win with a good finish to a swift counter-attack.

Holwell sit 15th with 10 matches of the season remaining, starting with a testing trip to fifth-placed Bugbrooke St Michaels on Saturday (kick-off 3pm)