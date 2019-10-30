Holwell Sports hold runaway leaders to extend unbeaten run

Holwell Sports gave their supporters further cause for encouragement on Tuesday evening as they held the runaway leaders to a draw at Welby Road.

Long Buckby arrived looking to extend their lead at the top of United Counties League Division One to eight points.

The pacesetters had won 10 of their first 11 matches, including an impressive win at Melton, and looked on course to extend their fine start to the season as they went into the break 1-0 up.

But Neil Miller’s side were still well in the game and earned a draw thanks to George Coser’s penalty.

The draw was Buckby’s first points dropped on the road this season and extended Holwell’s unbeaten league run to five matches.

Miller will be keen to build on the confidence-boosting result when they entertain second-bottom Northampton Sileby Rangers on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).