Holwell Sports hit for six as tough start continues

Holwell Sports had no answer to Aylestone Park’s second-half display as they shipped six at home on Saturday.

The first half started slowly for both sides as they struggled to get to grips with the blustery wind, but Holwell were just edging it and after a free-kick found the wall, a good ball was sent over the top for Shaun Smith, but he was slow to react, and the opportunity was lost.

Holwell goalscorers George Coser and Luke Peberdy EMN-191208-220911002

Riley went close for Park, sending a shot just left of the far post, but Holwell went ahead with their first chance when Coser’s long throw in from the left caused panic in the box.

Bitmead headed the ball back across goal where Alfie Gaughan stabbed it goalwards, and as keeper Dawe got down to the ball at his left-hand post, he clashed with Smith and unhappy at the challenge, kicked out at the Holwell forward while on the ground.

The assistant on the far side flagged and after a long discussion with the referee a yellow card was shown and a penalty awarded which new signing George Coser dispatched.

Aylestone were stung and went back on the attack, and by way of evening out a soft penalty, another was awarded within minutes, this time against Holwell, when he adjudged a defender to have used his arm to stop a cross, struck from less than a metre away.

Cory Holdom levelled from the spot 1-1.

Aylestone were beginning to get on top and Tom Hill did well to stab home a second as Holwell failed to clear their lines at a corner 10 minutes before half-time.

But within five minutes Holwell were level through Luke Peberdy’s well-placed header from Alfie Gaughan’s corner.

The last match between these two teams had ended 5-5 and fans were wondering if they were about to see a repeat.

Holwell pressed, and Coser nearly put them ahead with a great shot from the edge of the box which skimmed the far post.

But Aylestone had the same idea and it was they who led 3-2 at the break as Holwell stood back, allowing Tom Hill to stroll through the defence and plant a shot wide of Challis.

The home defence was again caught flat five minutes into the second half as Davoile Riley capitalised on a loose ball as they moved out.

Allowed to break along the 18-yard line, he held off a challenge before sweeping the ball past Challis.

Junior Gaskin’s free-kick went just the wrong side of the left-hand post before a great flowing move, involving Peberdey and Vernon and started by Bitmead.

The ball was finally headed on to Smith in the six-yard box whose shot was turned around the post for a corner by Dawe at full-stretch.

But then it all went to pot for Holwell as the visitors continued to turn the home defence with crossfield balls over the top.

Having been caught offside at least twice, Riley finally beat the trap, breaking into the box and playing in Yaro Phillips for Aylestone’s fifth with 18 minutes left.

More changes were made, but Aylestone were in control and Riley capped a good second half as he collected another ball and cut open Holwell before selflessly sliding the ball to Phillips for his second.

Not the start everyone hoped for as Holwell prop up the table, but it is only the second game of a long season.

Holwell: Challis, Vernon, Bitmead, Dunlop, Coser, Gaskin (Clark), Gaughan, Peberdy (Timms), Hazeldine, Smith, Logan (Bishop).