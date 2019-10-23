Holwell Sports held by Huntingdon as two-goal lead lost

Holwell Sports let a two-goal lead slip and missed a late penalty as they were held to a draw by Huntingdon Town on Saturday.

Neil Miller had warned his side against complacency going into their latest United Counties League assignment after a three-game winning run, capped by the six-goal demolition of Wellingborough seven days earlier.

Holwell assistant manager Richard Cragg was back between the sticks on Saturday as he gives Ross Dunlop a helping hand EMN-191023-092033002

The message seemed to have been taken on board as the home side came out of the blocks quickly, taking an early lead when Aaron Black converted from the penalty spot.

But this was quickly cancelled out in a frantic opening when Jakub Sulima found the net with a 25-yard thunderbolt in only the seventh minute.

Harry Allcock restored the home side’s advantage with his third goal in two games before George Vernon rounded the keeper to give Holwell a two-goal buffer at the break.

Josh Rosser’s first-time shot reduced the deficit back to 3-2 on 57 minutes, but the home fans perhaps dared to contemplate a fifth league win of the season when Aiden Black grabbed their fourth of the game.

But having trailed for much of the afternoon, Huntingdon showed great character to fight their way back to parity.

Adam Richardson pulled one back from the penalty spot to set up a nervous final 10 minutes, and just two minutes later Rosser levelled the match with his second goal of the half.

Having twice lost a lead, there was still time for Holwell to win this pulsating contest when they awarded a late penalty.

But the spot-kick was fired over the bar, leaving the hosts to take some comfort from extending their unbeaten run to four matches.

Holwell are without a fixture on Saturday, but return next Tuesday when league leaders Long Buckby, who have won nine of their 10 matches, are the visitors to Welby Road. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

* Holwell’s County Senior Cup run was emphatically brought to a halt on Tuesday evening when they were well-beaten in Hinckley.

In what was a repeat of the 2017 final, Holwell faced Midland League Division One side Leicester Road in a second-round tie.

There was nothing to split the sides at the break after a goalless first half, but the visitors then collapsed as Leicester Road hit seven goals without reply.