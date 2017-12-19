Holwell Sports foiled twice by the big freeze

Have your say

Holwell Sports suffered their third postponement of the month on Saturday as their latest league match fell victim to a frozen pitch.

After their midweek league cup tie at Holbrook was called off last Wednesday, Holwell’s Welby Road pitch failed an inspection on Saturday morning ahead of the East Midlands Counties League clash with Radford.

The match has been re-arranged for Tuesday, January 23 (kick-off 7.45pm), while the second round cup tie at Holbrook is now scheduled for Wednesday, January 10 (ko 7.45pm).

Holwell travel to Mapperley, in Nottingham, on Saturday to meet mid-table Gedling Miner’s Welfare (ko 3pm).

Gedling have lost four of their last five in the league, although three of those losses came against top three opposition.

There are no Boxing Day matches scheduled for the league this year.