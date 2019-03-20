Holwell Sports fight back to beat Rands in relegation battle

Holwell Sports fought back to record a crucial win in a relegation six-pointer against fellow strugglers Raunds on Saturday.

Neil Miller’s side started the day outside the bottom three on goal difference only and just two points above the second-bottom visitors.

Connor O'Grady at full stretch against Raunds EMN-190320-090810002

But Holwell held their nerve well, particularly after falling behind early in the second half, to chalk up what could prove to be a pivotal win in their battle to remain in the United Counties League.

Raunds arrived at Welby Road in good form, having beaten league leaders Anstey in a run of three wins in five games, while Holwell had followed a six-match unbeaten run with three successive defeats.

Both sides struggled to get to grips with the continuing stormforce winds in a tight and goalless first half.

Things took a turn for the worse for the home side when Raunds went ahead just two minutes into the second half.

But Sports dug in and with just 16 minutes remaining deservedly drew level through Ross Dunlop.

And five minutes later Holwell completed the turnaround when Ben Betteridge slammed home a penalty.

The win moved Holwell three points clear of third-bottom Huntingdon and also within four points of the four teams above them.

Sports do appear to have a tough run-in, with five of their final seven games against teams currently in the top eight, starting with a trip to seventh-placed Irchester United on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).