Holwell Sports FC return with Bugbrooke St Michael test

After a weekend off, Holwell Sports return to action on Saturday, looking to make it three straight wins in United Counties League Division One.

They head to Bugbrooke St Michael who have played just two league games this season due to cup commitments, but won them both.

Kick-off for Neil Miller’s side is 3pm.

Holwell Sports Reserves moved up to 11th in Leics Senior League Division One on Saturday after completing their second win of the season.

An own goal settled a tight game at Loughborough FC.

Holwell head to Highfield rangers on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off.

The Asfordby Hill club’s junior sides were also in action last weekend as their Under 13s beat Evo Sheffield 4-2, while the U14s lost 10-3 to Nottingham.