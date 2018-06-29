Holwell Sports face Sleaford Town in United Counties League Cup opener

Have your say

United Counties League newcomers Holwell Sports have been drawn at home to Sleaford Town in the preliminary round of the league cup.

If Holwell can overcome the Premier Division side they will then face Holbeach United in round one, also at Welby Road.

Holwell have also confirmed a series of pre-season friendlies, with all home fixtures to be played at the All England Ground, in Melton.

Fixtures: Tues, July 10 Desborough (H); Tues, July 24 Barlestone (H); Thurs, July 26 Cottesmore Amateurs (H); Sat, July 28 Arnold (A).