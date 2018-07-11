Holwell Sports drawn against Pinxton in FA Vase

Have your say

Holwell Sports will open their FA Vase quest against Central Midlands League opponents in September.

Andy Gray’s side, who were forced to cancel their opening pre-season friendly on Tuesday, have been drawn against Derbyshire side Pinxton FC on Saturday, September 1 in the first qualifying round.

If successful they will then play either Leicester Road, their conquerors in the Senior County Cup final last year, or Bottesford Town, of the Northern Counties East League Premier, in the second qualifying round.

* Applications are still open for management roles for Holwell’s reserves side.

For details, call the club secretary on 07910 879919.