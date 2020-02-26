Holwell Sports boss targets FA Cup reunion

Holwell Sports manager Neil Miller has given his players the tantalising target of the FA Cup after extending their unbeaten start to 2020.

Sports edged to a 1-0 win in a windswept match at Huntingdon on Saturday before earning an impressive 1-1 draw with top-five Harrowby on Tuesday.

Their seven-match unbeaten run has lifted Holwell into the top-10 for the first time this season, and within sight of the eight FA Cup places up for grabs.

Holwell made their debut in the world’s biggest domestic cup competition in 2009/10, but have not figured in the last draw since the 2015/16 campaign.

“There are still 14 hurdles ahead to finish the season, but that possibility of FA Cup for next season is there for us,” said Miller.

“We have two or three games in hand on the teams above us and I think it is a realistic target now.

“We lost our first three games and since then we have lost only five of the next 21 games so it has been a massive turnaround.

“The changing room at the moment is as tight as any I’ve ever known as a manager.

“Everyone is willing to get into the trenches for each other.”

Holwell created enough chances to snatch a win against Harrowby after Aaron Black’s corner and Luke Peberdy’s head forced an own goal.

But a rare defensive lapse allowed Melton Town loanee Kadeem Price to level late on for the visitors.

Yet the result still preserved their superb run at their Welby Road fortress where they remain undefeated in 11 matches.

“We have come so far in such a short space of time that we can now cause the top-five teams serious problems, and we haven’t been able to do that for five or six seasons,” added Miller.

“We haven’t lost at home since September and any team in the league would like to have that stat behind them.”

Yet it was Saturday’s win on the road, earned by Peberdy’s powerful first-half header from George Coser’s free-kick, which most pleased Miller.

“The most satisfying thing is that we’ve turned our away form around now,” he said.

“We have continued our good home form and now we are managing to grind out results away from Welby Road.

“You don’t get points for technical ability - it’s three points for a win and nothing for a defeat.

“You can play all of the beautiful football in the world, but it doesn’t sometimes get you three points - and that’s all the league table shows.

Holwell can carry their unbeaten start to the season into March with another positive home result against Saffron Dynamo on Saturday (ko 3pm).