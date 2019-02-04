Holwell Sports and Asfordby FC denied by cold snap

Have your say

Like many sides, Holwell Sports were given an impromptu afternoon off as the first weekend snowfall of the season affected much of the football programme.

The winter has so far been kind, with this the first widespread disruption of the season.

Holwell’s trip to Thrapston was called off because of a frozen pitch following a 10am pitch inspection, with just four of Saturday’s United Counties League Division One fixtures surviving.

The fixture has been re-arranged for Tuesday, February 19 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Neil Miller’s side return with a home fixture against mid-table Aylestone Park on Saturday. Kick-off at Welby Road is 3pm.

Leicestershire Senior League fared just as badly with only six matches played in the top two divisions.

Asfordby FC’s home match with Blaby and Whetstone in the Premier was one victim of the weather, as was Holwell Sports Reserves’ home match with Loughborough in Division One and leaders Wymeswold’s meeting with Lutterworth Town Reserves.

While Melton RFC’s First XV were without a scheduled league fixture on Saturday, Melton Hockey Club’s two home matches at the sports village were both called off.