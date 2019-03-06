Holwell Reserves battle back for point as Wymeswold maintain lead

Have your say

Holwell Sports Reserves fought back to rescue a point against Earl Shilton Albion on Saturday.

Sports sit bottom of Senior League Division One, but showed plenty of fighting spirit to come back and claim a point at Welby Road.

Having fallen behind just before the break, Matthew Lowe drew the hosts level just after the hour.

Ian McKay put the visitors back in front 10 minutes later, but Stephan Fenwick struck a second equaliser seven minutes from time.

FC Wymeswold maintained their lead at the top with a narrow win at lowly Highfield Rangers.

Jack Hesketh got the winner in the 63rd minute for what could prove to be a vital win.

With a handful off games left, they lead Ashby Ivanhoe Knights by four points but having played a game more.