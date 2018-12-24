Holwell midfielder Brad Smith out ‘for a year’ with knee injury

Holwell Sports have suffered a blow as talented midfielder Brad Smith looks likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Manager Neil Miller was keen to offer Smith his support after picking up the nasty injury in his first game in charge against Bugbrooke in October.

“Brad had to come off after about an hour after what he initially thought was just a twisted knee,” Miller said.

“Unfortunately when the swelling and pain did not go down, Brad took a trip to A&E and was advised get himself booked in for a scan.

“Signs looked good when the results came back and the doctors believed it was just a 20 per cent tear on his ACL and would only need 12 weeks’ worth of physio.

“Unfortunately for Brad, on further inspection, the doctors now believe the tear is worse than first thought and an operation will be needed in the new year.”

The verdict now leaves Smith facing an absence of what could be up to 12 months.

“We obviously wish Brad all the best in his recovery and as a club we are here to help him with whatever he needs,” Miller added.

“We hope to see Brad back in the Yellow and Green of Holwell again where we believe he has a massive future.”