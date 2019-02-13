Holders Queniborough through to county final

Queniborough will have a chance to make it back-to-back county cup honours after reaching the Saturday Trophy final for the second year running.

The trophy holders brushed aside Leicester and District League rivals Forest East 3-1 in Saturday’s semi-final thanks to goals from Connor Packwood, Jamie Sharman and Gav Williamson.

Queniborough, who sit second in Division One and are looking for a return to the Premier, will meet GNG Reserves in the final at the county FA’s Holmes Park headquarters, in Leicester.

Date to be confirmed.