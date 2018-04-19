Hill’s first half hat-trick sets up easy win for Poachers

Have your say

Asfordby Poachers continued where they left off from the previous week and were quickly into their stride when they entertained Glenfield Tigers in the Leicester & District Sunday Junior League.

Hill opened the scoring within 10 minutes and cooly slotted home a second to make it 2-0.

From a corner, Hill completed his hat-trick to give Poachers a 3-0 lead at half time.

A handball offence after the restart gave Rowe the chance to increase Poachers’ advantage from the penalty spot and he duly stepped up to place the ball into the top corner.

Eldred then made it 5-0, firing home from a Taft corner.

Poachers completed an easy win when substitute West set up Rowe, running into space, who finished calmly to net goal number six.

Asfordby will be hoping to continue in this vein at home to Fleckney on Sunday.