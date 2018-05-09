Hill brace helps Asfordby FC Poachers pip Bardon

Asfordby FC Poachers maintained their late-season winning run with a narrow win over Bardon Hill.

The defence of West, Eldred, Atton and Halliday were soon put under pressure with Cook unable to prevent Bardon taking the lead.

The midfield of Liddington, Smith, Swann, Hill and Dolby had to dig deep and battle to take control.

Atton’s through ball sent Hill on one a run and his shot had too much pace for the keeper as Asfordby levelled.

With the scorching sun, Asfordby made some changes with Liddington, Smith and Dolby off for Ball, Mee and Rowe in end-to-end match, with both sides creating chances.

Hill hit the crossbar, while Taft created some opportunities, and the pressure eventually told when Hill beat the keeper to put Asfordby in front. Poachers were put under real pressure for the final 10 minutes, and Halliday cleared off the line with the last kick off the game to keep the lead intact.