Hewson winner sends Mowbray Rangers into semi-finals

Mowbray Rangers Under 12s reached the Chairman’s Cup semi-final with a hard-fought extra-time victory at Thurmaston.

The hosts took the lead in the third minute when a through ball caught out the Mowbray defence and the centre forward gave keeper Bailey no chance.

Mowbray were not at their best after a long weather-enforced break, but they battled back in an even tie.

But the final ball to the forwards lacked quality as Rangers trailed at half-time.

The second half started like two boxers testing each other out and it took a piece of magic from Joe Barker to level, waltzing past four defenders to fire home.

With time running out, both sides pushed for the winner in an end-to-end battle, but the game remain deadlocked.

The tension mounted in extra time as Mowbray were roared on by their families, and five minutes in, Harry Hewson rose high to head a cross in off the underside of the bar.

Thurmaston kept going and Bailey was magnificent in making a string of last-ditch saves late on.

Both manager Bailey and assistant Brighty were anxious, but their side held on to book a place in the last four after a great game of junior football.