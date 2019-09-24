Harris treble extends Asfordby FC Development perfect start

Asfordby FC Development stayed second in the North Leicestershire League Premiership as they maintained their 100 per cent start to the season.

Simon Atherley’s young side went into Saturday’s game with FC Coalville on the back of two opening wins for the season, but were without several players, injured and unavailable.

But the village side were able to draft in Linford Harris for his debut and he made an instant impression, announcing his arrival at the Hoby Road club with a hat-trick to clinch a 3-1 win.

He opened his account with a well-taken effort after good work from Sharp and Lauchlan and soon doubled the lead.

Asfordby were pegged back by a speculative long-range effort before half-time, but it was the hosts who got the crucial fourth goal.

A great team move, worked by Rhys Hill and man-of-the-match Lewis Sharp gave Harris his hat-trick goal.

“It was great to welcome Linford into the team, especially as we had quite a few missing to play FC Coalville who we knew would be a stern challenge for us,” said Atherley.

“The most impressive thing from the team was that they implemented the game strategy perfectly and we had gilt-edged chances to open the scoring before Linford got off the mark.

“It was a shame for the game that a player from each side was sent off with 20 minutes to go.

“It hadn’t been that sort of match, and having had a clear view of it, I thought it was very harsh on both players.”

Asfordby head to Belton Villa on Saturday for an early season top-of-the-table clash (kick-off 2pm).

Asfordby: Atherley, T. Hulett, D. Hulett, Wesson, Sharp, Perkins, Tature, Harris, Hill, Barratt, Cochrane, Lauchlan.