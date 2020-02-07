Hard work pays off as Asfordby FC Falcons grab first win

Hard work paid off as Asfordby FC Under 13s Falcons recorded their first win of the season in a Chairman’s Cup tie with Trowell.

Both teams started well with lots of attacking moves, but the Asfordby defence remained vigilant and kept their opponents at bay until a minute before the break when a lapse in concentration allowed Trowell’s winger to run and send in a great cross for their number nine to score.

Changes were made at half-time to stem Trowell’s attacks and the hunt for an equaliser began immediately.

They had to wait until midway through the half when good-build up play saw a first-time shot hit the back of the net.

As full-time approached both managers were contemplating a penalty shoot-out.

But Asfordby won a corner which was flashed into the box and passed back to the centre-half on the edge of the box who hammered in the winner to spark jubilant scenes and send them through to the next round.

Manager Matthew Pond said: “It’s not been an easy road for these players since they came to Asfordby.

“When we joined Nottingham’s league set-up last season I knew it was going to be hard, but some of the teams out there are really brilliant.

“We have been defeated heavily week after week and it’s a huge credit to the team, and their parents, that they keep coming back to try and improve.

“The FA’s We Only Do Positive campaign is huge for a team like ours – pick out something positive that each player has done and encourage them to keep doing it.

“Since Christmas we have seen a bit of a change, a few new players have come in and quickly integrated themselves.

“After losing 1-0 last week to a team which beat us heavily last October, Sarah (Wilson) and I knew something had clicked.

“Hopefully this is a springboard for better games to come.”