Good sports Mowbray Rangers go close at ESF Football Tournament

Mowbray Rangers Girls Under 13s were awarded the fair play trophy for their age group at the popular ESF Football Tournament in Skegness.

The girls were presented with the award by former England internationals Sue Smith, Paul Merson and Ray Parlour, and with a little luck could have challenged for a tournament win.

They opened with a tight 1-0 defeat to Newcastle Benfield in a game which saw captain Wright have a goal ruled out.

Undeterred, they dominated their second game against Scottish opponents Gartcain Football Academy, forcing numerous saves, but could not find the all-important winning goal in a 0-0 stalemate.

The penultimate match saw them boss eventual runners-up, Blyth Town Wildcats, inflicting their first defeat of the season, 2-0, thanks to two superb goals from striker Manning.

The day ended in a disappointing 2-0 loss to Handsworth Girls Juniors.

Day two saw the Melton team start very positively, with Manning on target again to claim the winner against Blyth Town Pumas, as Rangers again dominated possession.

The last game of the tournament saw the girls fall behind against Shincliffe Juniors in a physical game.

But Rangers kept pushing with striker Townsend grabbing the equaliser, and Manning denied a winner by the keeper.

Their fourth-place finish was a superb achievement against good opposition.

Player of the weekend went to keeper Scallon, voted for by the Rangers managers for some superb saves and her great attitude.

The girls would like to thank Mowbray Rangers, ESF and all of their parents for making the weekend such a memorable one.