Goalkeepers star as Holwell held at Thrapston

Holwell Sports secured a third successive draw on Tuesday evening, but were perhaps frustrated not to come away with a win at second-bottom Thrapston.

The visitors had a great chance to take the lead when Mike Hendey broke through, but decided to pass to brother Matt and hesitation saw the chance lost.

And Thrapston made them pay after 16 minutes when Hart forced the ball over the line at the far post.

Holwell would have been disappointed to trail at half-time, having been denied several times by great saves from keeper Sam Innes who was also assured in his handling of crosses.

But Sports were level on the hour after a great run by Liam Ambrose whose ball across the box allowed Tom Harris to send a powerful finish back across the keeper for his second goal in as many games.

Innes then denied Holwell the lead five minutes later with a superb one-on-one, turning Harris’ shot away for a corner.

But Sports were down to 10 men with 10 minutes left when Peberdy was sent off for retaliating on the ground having been fouled.

The visitors then lost the influential Kieran Lane to injury, replaced by Gilbertson.

Thrapston piled on the pressure, forcing Challis into a great instinctive save low down in a crowded goalmouth, and then another to smother the resulting corner.

The visitors lived on the edge, but managed to see out a difficult game where the keepers were the stars.

Holwell have now lost just once in their last six league matches, and on Saturday host bottom side Burton Park who stopped a run of 11 straight defeats with a goalless draw on Tuesday evening.

Kick-off at Welby Road is 3pm.