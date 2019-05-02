Girls sparkle at Butlins youth football festival

At the weekend three teams from Asfordby Amateurs Ladies & Girls Football Club attended the ESF Festival of Football tournament at Butlins, Skegness.

The event is the UK’s biggest youth football festival, with more than 1200 teams and 40,000 players taking part.

Asfordby’s U9s, U10s and U13s teams all entered the girls’ category in their respective age groups and played teams from all over the country. Each team had to compete against five other teams in their section, with trophies presented at the end by former England manager and footballing legend, Kevin Keegan, along with former England Lionesses and Arsenal Ladies’ captain, Faye White.

The U13s found the competition in their age group very tough and, though unable to secure a win, showed great spirit and determination.

Asfordby Girls’ U10s had a very successful weekend, winning four of their five matches and finishing runners up in their section. Brooke Parlby had a particularly good tournament, while keeper Maja Sudol made some crucial saves.

Going one better, Asfordby U9s exceeded all expectations and came away as tournament winners in the U9 Girls category.

Midfielder Lily Maguire shone in the tournament, scoring eight goals, and Betsy Abbott and Megan Hewitt also had an outstanding tournament.

Lily went on to receive the golden ball for consistent outstanding performances.