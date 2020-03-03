Frustrated Melton Town held by leaders Bugbrooke in title clash

The title race remains in Melton Town hands, but Tom Manship’s side left the pitch with a sense of what might have been against Division One leaders Bugbrooke.

The disappointed faces of Melton players told a story as a 1-1 draw seemed scant reward for a title clash they dominated.

Unfamiliar surroundings greeted both sides as more wet weather forced Melton to switch the big UCL showdown to Quorn’s 3G surface.

Bugbrooke started the game with real purpose, with Dan White flashing a shot just over within the first minute.

But the Melton response was swift as Zak Munton danced across the edge of the area and shot inches over.

The visitors again went close when a corner found Caton unmarked in the six-yard box, but his rushed header bobbled past the post.

Nathan Arnold’s in-swinging corner was clawed onto the crossbar by keeper Aguilar and then scrambled to safety as Melton begun to dominate possession.

The Town forward line were proving way too quick for the league leaders, and Peet’s clearance left Cummings one-on-one with Aguilar, but his chip was parried away and Jordan Lever’s follow-up shot went inches wide.

Minutes later, Lever’s through ball between the defence again released Cummings one-on-one with the keeper who got a hand to the chip.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 16th minute when a long ball was mis-controlled by Jason Lee and Munton pounced, slipping the loose ball past Aguilar into the bottom corner.

Almost straight from the restart, Chris Hibbitt’s defence-splitting pass put Munton through one-on-one, but the keeper made a brave save.

Cummings nearly got his reward when he ran across the edge of the area and let fly with a powerful curling shot which ricocheted off the bar.

But Bugbrooke gave Town a timely reminder of their set-piece abilities when Hull’s free-kick on the edge of the area forced a great save from skipper Rob Peet.

Melton should have doubled their lead twice just before the break, first when Lever’s shot was deflected onto the post following Tom Harris’ run down the left.

Cummings then found his luck out once again when Munton ran clear past the left-back and played a ball across the six-yard line for the unmarked youngster whose tap-in was somehow touched wide by Aguilar.

The second half started as the first had finished with Munton rounding the keeper only for Green to clear the ball off the line.

There was a narrow escape when a scrambled clearance fell to Burgess whose hooked ball back into the area was caught by the wind and onto the bar.

A lovely move on the hour saw Lever combine with Bucalossi to tee up Harris whose quick shot was well saved.

But for all of their chances, Town were pegged back midway through the half.

Calvin Green’s free-kick from the edge of the box cleared the wall and nestled into the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

Minutes later, Melton’s frustration boiled over when Arnold was sent off for dissent.

Town managed the game from there on in to extend their unbeaten record to 18 league matches, with the only real chance coming from the visitors when Ansell’s shot skimmed the bar.

Town face another important clash on Friday evening (kick-off 7.45pm) when they head to Leicester to play third-placed Aylestone Park.

They then hope to welcome the in-form Northampton Sileby to The Signright on the following Tuesday.

Town: Peet, Beaver, Arnold, Hibbitt, Miller, Benjamin, Lever, Bucalossi, Cummings (Duncan), Munton (Sandy), Harris (Hammond).