Frustrated Asfordby FC held by top-four Sileby

Asfordby FC won a valuable point against top-four side Sileby Town, but it could have been so much more.

The hosts began brightly, with Dean Copson firing an early chance just over, while Matt Hendey sent a snap shot wide against his former club.

Sileby's defence was made to work hard throughout Saturday afternoon EMN-200402-085318002

Hendey then forced a good save after a marauding run from the right wing and shot.

Asfordby’s defence of Hollis, Randall and Lapworth kept Sileby quiet, allowing wing-backs Marcus Rowland and Felstead to track their opposite numbers and get forward.

And the hosts took their deserved lead on the half-hour when Jack Baker’s cross rebounded to Copson who drove a low cross in for Matt Hendey to finish from close range.

Hendey almost connected with a low Copson cross across goal before Mike Stevenson linked well with Copson to tee up another chance which was narrowly wide.

Rowland saw his well-struck shot saved and right on half-time Mike Hendey’s inswinging free-kick caused panic in the Sileby box before finding the keepers hands.

The half-time message was for more of the same, and Asfordby began the second half as they had finished the first with waves of attacks.

But the Sileby defence and goalkeeper were equal to them, and then from nowhere, the visitors were level.

A shot at goal bounced off a defender harmlessly towards goal, but as keeper Matt Pond bent to pick up the ball, it bounced onto a rogue bit of mud and spun away into the net.

The lifeline gave Sileby impetus to push forward, sending a couple of shots wide and having one well-saved from close range.

Asfordby pushed forward again looking to restore their lead, and Copson had a brilliant shot well-saved once more.

Mike Hendey and Baker continued to win the ball in midfield and create chances right up to the final whistle.

Asfordby will be disappointed with the result, but not the performance, and will look to build on that for Saturday’s trip to Desford (ko 2pm).

Asfordby: Pond, Felstead, Hollis, Randall, Lapworth, Rowland, Mike Hendey, Baker, Matt Hendey, Stevenson, Copson. Subs: Clayton, Warner.