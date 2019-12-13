Former Leicester City pro Tommy Wright to lead Brooksby Melton College football programme

Brooksby Melton College students now have the opportunity to train with former Leicester City footballer Tommy Wright.

Wright will take control of the college’s Elite Football Development Programme as the partnership between BMC and Mansfield Town FC starts its latest chapter from next September.

Training at BMC EMN-191212-124025002

The former England youth international will be tasked with finding the next batch of BMC students to earn professional contracts with Mansfield, following on from the success of the Football and Education programme.

Alistair Smith and Jimmy Knowles became the latest duo from the programme to break into the first team.

After making his pro debut aged 17 with Leicester in the Premier League, Wright enjoyed a 12-year career with several clubs, including Barnsley, Brentford, Blackpool and Aberdeen before entering into management with Corby Town, Nuneaton Borough and Darlington.

During his six years as a manager, he has helped produce three England C internationals, transferred five players into professional football and handed out 48 first team debuts to players aged 16 to 19.

Wright began managing aged 29 EMN-191212-124045002

The programme has also introduced an improved Training, Strength and Conditioning and Analysis schedule to create more games during the week, while plans to create a Saturday side are in the pipeline.

It operates alongside other professional sports clubs at the College, including Leicester Tigers Rugby and Leicester City Women FC.

The first set of trials took place last week, but anyone interested in more information about the Elite Football Development Programme, or applying for future trials should contact Tommy Wright at tawright@brooksbymelton.ac.uk