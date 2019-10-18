Football teams reunite for Play For Paul fundraising match

Memories will be replayed on Saturday at a poignant fundraising match in aid of two charities.

The Play For Paul match will be held at Bottesford FC, reuniting the club’s Under 14s Class of 92 and Bottesford Farcelona, and will raise funds for Dove Cottage day hospice and the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy charity.

Ahead of the 1.30pm kick-off, the teams will be led out by Paul Willcock, a guest at the Stathern-based hospice.

Paul’s son Danny is organising the day and has also laid on activities for all of the family throughout the event which runs from noon until 7pm.

The bar will be open for food and drink from noon, and there will be an auction at 4pm.

For more information, call Danny on 07984 610805 or email dannywillcock@hotmail.co.uk