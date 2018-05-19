Football: Mowbray Rangers toast a season to remember

Mowbray Rangers FC celebrated some great achievements over the past season at their annual awards presentation evening last weekend.

Despite being hampered by multiple postponements to the bad weather, the junior sides delivered their share of silverware.

The Under 13s Tigers won the League Chairman’s Cup while gaining promotion as runners-up in their league.

Their clubmates, the U13 Lions won their league and reached the semi-finals of the President League Cup as well as the quarter-finals of the County Cup, and the U12s Jaguars finished second in their league.

The U8s had a struggle this season, but attended the Leicester and District Mutual Football League Festival and came away with a win, a draw and two losses with respectable scorelines.

This team is on the lookout for more players for the 2018/19 season. Anyone interested should email secretary@mowbrayrangersfc.co.uk

At the awards night a raft of players were recognised for their achievements, while off the field, treasurer Rachel Bland was named clubperson of the year, as nominated by committee and management team, for keeping the club on an even keel with their finances.

The club, one of the oldest junior clubs in the area at 35 years old, would also like to thank the players, parents and volunteers for their commitment without whom the club would not be what it is today.

Award winners –

U7s – Player of the Season: Viliame Codrokadroka; Most Improved Player (MIP): Jaiden Ward. U8s – Player: James Ewens; MIP: Max Presbury. U9 Tigers – Player: Oliver Howley; MIP: Addison Isherwood. U9 Lions – Player: Henfrey Franklin; MIP: Arthur Verity. U10 – Player: Dan Sharpe; MIP: Harry Simm. U11 – Player: Harry Lea; MIP: Thomas Presbury. U12 – Player: AJ Faulkner; MIP: Sammy Homewood. U13 Lions – Player: Jack York; MIP: Luke Betts. U13 Tigers – Player: Joe Barker; MIP: Spencer Parker. U13 Girls – Player: Rhea Manning; MIP: Leah Scallon. U17 – Player: Kye Knipe; MIP: Connor Mousley.