Football comes home in Melton as fans celebrate World Cup victory

Football certainly came home in Melton on Saturday afternoon as fans packed out town centre pubs to watch England’s World Cup heroes beat Sweden on big screens.

There were joyous celebrations at the final whistle as Gareth Southgate’s men completed a 2-0 victory to put the country through to our first semi-final in the tournament for 28 years.

Regulars at The Cutting Room in Melton celebrate at the final whistle after watching on a big screen at the pub as England beat Sweden to reach the World Cup semi-finals EMN-180907-103729001

People hugged each other and beer went flying in The Cutting Room in St Mary’s Way and there were huge roars of delight at The Harboro Hotel, on Burton Street, and The White Hart, in Sherrard Street.

The banquet suite at Melton Livestock Market also showed the match on a giant screen for England fans on a momentous day.

Melton town centre was reportedly deserted when the Sweden match kicked off and cricketers playing for local clubs paused their matches to allow players and spectators to watch the action from Russia.

Football fans who enjoyed watching England's World Cup win over Sweden on Saturday at The Harboro Hotel in Melton EMN-180907-103708001