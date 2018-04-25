Five-star Mowbray Rangers reach cup final

Have your say

Mowbray Rangers Tigers Under 13s will contest the Chairman’s Cup final on Sunday after coming through a physical semi-final 5-1 against Market Bosworth last weekend.

Bosworth started very strongly, bearing down on the unflappable keeper Bailey three times in the first five minutes.

Mowbray started playing with a little more composure, but aware of the threat of their opponents’ pacy forwards.

Rangers took the lead when centre-back Ward won the ball in defence and played a superb ball to the in-form Hewson to fire home.

Five minutes later Ward again won the ball and playing another defence-splitting pass for Hewson to double the lead.

Nerves now settling, Phillip Aymes scrambled the ball over the line when Bosworth failed to deal with a loose ball.

The second half started with Bosworth playing three men up front, and they deservedly pulled a goal back to make it 3-1.

The Mowbray parents and coaches were beginning to get worried, but the defence were solid throughout and dealt with everything thrown at them.

And the game was made safe when Barker rifled a 30-yard free-kick into the top corner before Kirk completed the scoring to secure a final berth.

The players were tremendous in hot conditions and hope to complete the story next week in the final.