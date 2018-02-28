Five-star Asfordby FC U12s strengthen promotion bid

The Asfordby FC Under 12s promotion push gained momentum with a good win at St Andrew’s on Saturday.

After a delayed kick-off at Leicester, due to a frozen pitch, Asfordby soon had St Andrew’s on the ropes, and it wasn’t long before Henfrey’s superb through ball set Fisher on his way to coolly slot home the opening goal.

The away team soon made it 2-0 when great work from Heard and Lee fed Fisher to double the lead.

Asfordby were now playing some great football, and Heard made it three just before half-time with a superb finish from just inside the 18-yard box.

After the interval St Andrews started to get into the game, and only a brilliant save from Blair denied the hosts a foothold in the game.

The back three of Fiddes, Carnell, and Watson dealt well with the St Andrew’s attacks, and from a counter-attack, Branston’s neat pass teed up Fisher to complete his hat-trick.

The goal knocked the hosts out of their stride, while a great run down the left from Jones set up Fisher to smash home his fourth.

Only a great save from the home keeper kept Maguire from making it six for rampant Asfordby before St Andrews broke and scored a consolation with five minutes left.

Asfordby: Blair, Watson, Carnell, Fiddes, Lee, Heard, Jones, Henfrey, Fisher, Branston, Maguire.