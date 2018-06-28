Final curtain for Melton Sunday Football League?

The cricket season may be in full swing, but there was still some football business to attend to as the Melton and District Sunday League season finally concluded last weekend.

League organisers fear Sunday’s Knockout Cup final could be the league’s last match for the foreseeable future unless enough new teams can be found to launch again in September.

Wrighty's XI followed up their second-place league finish with knockout silverware EMN-180627-121946002

Player and pitch availability had led to a very late June fixture for the tie at Crossfield Drive as Wrighty’s XI and Cutting Room battled it out for silverware.

Having finished second in the league, Wrighty’s made a fast start and took an early lead when John Burgess slotted home a loose ball after Cutting Room failed to clear a corner.

But the scores were level after 15 minutes when Jake Burgoyne used his strength to turn and finish well.

The next 20 minutes were fiercely contested, with both sides creating chances which keepers Nick Shirley-Jones, for Wrighty’s, and Martin Abbott were equal to.

Wrighty’s went ahead just before the break with a moment of individual brilliance when Liam Walsh executed a powerful, acrobatic scissor kick from the edge of the area which Abbott could only parry into the net.

They increased their grip on the game and went 3-1 ahead early in the second half when Ben Dawson converted Dave Bates’ low cross from close range.

The result was put beyond doubt on 55 minutes when Burgess got his second with a left-foot effort from inside the box which lobbed Abbott.

Cutting Room pulled one back after the hour when Joe Ray got on the end of a deep cross and looped in header from what seemed an impossible angle.

But any possible thoughts of a comeback were ended minutes later when Bates applied a cool left-foot finish at the far post following Jordan Smith’s through ball.

And Wrighty’s added a late sixth when their two substitutes combined, Danny Seals sweeping home Alex Benzie’s cross.

It was an emotional presentation as Kevin and Paula Wright, manager and secretary respectively, were presented with the cup for the team they set up in memory of their son Stephen who died eight years ago.

* If any local teams, or anyone thinking of forming a team, are interested in playing a structured series of friendlies with Wrighty’s XI and the remaining Melton Sunday League teams, email Kev Wright at kevpaulaandboys@aol.com