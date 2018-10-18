Family ties bring Steve Hendey back to Holwell Sports

The old adage never-say-never has rung true for Steve Hendey after his return to football as general manager at Holwell Sports.

Health issues had forced Hendey to stand down as co-manager at Melton Town 12 months ago and reluctantly put football to one side.

A chance meeting between Hendey and his former assistant Pete Humphries at a Holwell game following Andy Gray’s resignation fuelled rumours of a return.

But after rebuffing initial requests to return to Welby Road on health grounds, his ties to Holwell finally persuaded him to help out as part of a bigger managerial network with first team manager Neil Miller.

“They can’t get rid of me that easily,” he said.

“I got the SoS call after Andy Gray left, but I said I couldn’t do it because of my throat.

“Graham (Lewin – chairman) then asked me to think about it and I said I’d help him if he helped me.

“I can help on the football side and advise need Neil if he needs any advice.

“There’s no time limit on how long I’ll be there, but perhaps the shorter the better.”

Hendey has been involved at the Asfordby Hill club in playing, coaching and managerial roles for 30 years, most recently as manager of the title-winning under 18s side.

His grandfather was a former chairman, while his father also wore the green and gold, as did both of his sons Matt and Mike, history which means a lot.

“I just want to make it work up there and get the club up and running properly,” he added.

“The club is run by volunteers who work hard to keep it going, and it’s soul-destroying for them when it keeps going wrong.”

Hendey’s son Matt has been playing in the Holwell side this term and will be joined by his brother when Mike returns from a year in China to take up a player-coach role.

As well as reviving youth football, and the reserve side, Hendey is keen to strengthen the club’s identity and raise its profile.

“The ideas is we need to get more of a local connection up there again and feel more of a local club,” he explained.

“I watched them at the end of last season and they were playing more football and looked to be heading in the right direction, but at the start of this season it didn’t seem to be clicking for whatever reason.”