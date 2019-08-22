FA Cup: Melton Town boss insists pressure off for Clee tie

Melton Town FC player-manager Tom Manship insists there will be no pressure on his side as they prepare for the biggest match in the club’s history on Saturday.

Fans will be hoping for another seismic upset when Melton host Northern Premier League side Cleethorpes Town in the FA Cup preliminary round, following their epic stoppage-time win at Worksop a fortnight ago.

Jordan Lever's composed finish gave Town a sensational stoppage -ime win. Picture: Lewis Pickersgill Photography EMN-190814-140937002

A club record crowd is expected at Signright Park, and the tie will also be covered by a BT Sport reporter.

Player-manager Tom Manship said: “It’s a massive occasion for Melton.

“The town has never hosted an FA Cup tie and the TV cameras will be there. It shows how far we have come just in the last 12 months.”

Manship has a full squad to pick from with no injuries or unavailability, and has a game plan prepared as Town look to extend their 100 per cent start to the season.

FA Cup

As is now routine for every match, a full report has been drafted about their opponents, and the Town boss is fully aware of the scale of their task.

Melton have drawn the two highest-ranked teams of the Cup’s opening rounds, and he believes Cleethorpes will be an even tougher proposition than Worksop, despite home advantage this time around.

He said: “We had them watched last night (Tuesday) and they won 5-0 against a good Evostik team in Lincoln United and it could have been more, so it’s going to be a big ask for us.

“All we can do is look after our own performance and what will be, will be.

Delirium as the Town squad rush to celebrate Lever's thrilling winner. Picture: Lewis Pickersgill Photography EMN-191008-194156002

“We just don’t want the lads at the end of the game wishing they had done more.”

Among a team studded with ex-professionals, the North Lincolnshire side boast former Sheffield United and Derby County midfielder Ben Davies, and ex-Oldham and Aberdeen forward Scott Vernon who between them boast more than 1,000 Football League appearances.

Vernon himself has his own FA Cup magic moment when he scored the goal for Oldham which knocked Manchester City out in 2005.

“We are going to enjoy it because as I said to the group last night at training, it’s one of the only games of the season where they will be no pressure,” Manship added.

“Every game we go into at our level in the league and county cup we are favourites, but going into Saturday there is no way we are favourites and we have to use that to our advantage.

“People have asked me if I’ll be nervous, but not at all.

“I will feel more pressure about our next league game because there we are expected to do well. All the pressure will be on the travelling team.”

Kick-off at Melton Sports Village, off Burton Road, is 3pm.