The Leicestershire and Rutland FA have confirmed the new date and venue for Melton Town’s County Senior Cup semi-final.

The tie, against NKF Burbage, was postponed last month and has been re-scheduled for Tuesday, March 20 at Birstall United FC (ko 7.30pm).

North Leicestershire League side Wymeswold FC will be going for cup glory on the same night when they take on North Kilworth in the final of the County Intermediate Cup at Holmes Park.