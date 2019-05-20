Every time the British transfer record has been smashed since it broke the £1 million mark in 1979

Here's every time the record has been broken since Trevor Francis' £1.1 million move from Birmingham City to Nottingham Forest back in 1979...

1. Steve Daley 1.4 million - Wolverhampton Wanderers to Manchester City (1979) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Andy Gray 1.46 million - Aston Villa to Wolverhampton Wanderers (1979) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Bryan Robson 1.5 million - West Bromwich Albion to Manchester United (1984) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Ray Wilkins 1.5 million - Manchester United to AC Milan - (1981) Getty Buy a Photo

View more