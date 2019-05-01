End of season feel to goal-less stalemate

Melton Town welcomed Aylestone Park to The Sports Village for the first time ever on Saturday, with very little hinging on the result except pride.

Melton came straight out of the blocks and in the first minute Reeve powered down the right and sent in a cross that the wind caught hold of and had the visitors’ defence at sixes and sevens.

Parsons brought the ball down on his chest but his shot was blocked on the line.

It didn’t take long for Aylestone to test the keeper, with Doubter clean through only to see his low shot palmed away by Peet.

Reeve had his first chance when a bouncing ball in the Park box was not cleared.

With his back to goal, Reeve tried to chip the keeper but the Park custodian produced a finger tip save to prevent a goal.

The game had an end of season feel about it, as both teams played good football but lacked the penetration to test the keepers.

On the half hour, Doubter intercepted a misplaced pass and, using his pace, set up a one on one situation with the keeper.

But Peet stood firm and prevented a certain goal.

Hammond went inches wide after latching onto a Reeve backheel.

Just before the break a Hill freekick brushed the post.

The second half became a frustrating game of overpassing, with both teams having to contend with the stormy conditions.

It was 10 minutes before the final whistle before anyone had a shot on target, with the visitors’ Doubter dancing across the box and letting loose a rasping shot which hit the foot of the post.

Then in the final seconds Melton had their best chance to win the game when Hill broke chipped the ball to the far post to Price, whose shot was blocked on the line.

The last action of the game saw a corner fall to the head of Wilson who couldn’t find the target from four yards out.

Melton finish their campaign with 88 points, which in previous seasons would have seen them promoted.

However,there is the bonus of having qualified for an FA Cup place.