And there is set to be plenty of ins and outs from around Leagues One and Two as clubs look to fine-tune their squads for the season run in.
Here we round-up the latest rumours and done deals.
1. Wrexham target Luton striker
According to Football Insider, the Red Dragons have 'set their sights' on signing Luton Town's Cauley Woodrow. Two new attackers are wanted by Parkinson's side and Woodrow, who played with the Hatters last season in the top flight, is said to feature highly on the club's list of wanted players. Photo: Getty Images
2. League promotion rivals want Burnley striker
Chesterfield, Bradford City and Walsall are said to be fighting it out for Burnley striker Michael Mellon, according to Football League World. The 21-year-old initially started out with Man Utd before joining the Clarets’ youth setup in 2019, but he has struggled to breakthrough into the first-team. Photo: Getty Images
3. Omobamidele attracting interest from Leeds
Leeds United are plotting a move for Nottingham Forest centre-back Andrew Omobamidele to boost their defensive options in the January window, according to new reports. Omobamidele has been out-of-favour at the City Ground this season. According to transfer journalist Alan Nixon, the Whites have opened talks about a deal that could be a loan with a guaranteed buy for Republic of Ireland international Omobamidele, while Forest hope to raise £10 million from selling the 22-year-old. Photo: Getty Images
4. Carl Johnston joins Posh
Peterborough United have announced the signing of Fleetwood Town right-back Carl Johnston, in a deal reportedly worth a six-figure fee. The 22-year-old Northern Ireland Under-21 international has penned a long-term contract at the Weston Homes Stadium, becoming the club's second acquisition of the January transfer window. Photo: Getty Images
